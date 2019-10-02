Ani Lorak was prelexical SPA

Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday, continues to accept gifts. One of the brands gave the artist a set of SPA treatments in a luxurious salon in Paris. She hastened to enjoy the gift and shared it on his page in Instagram racy photos immediately after the process.

In the picture Caroline sitting on the edge of the bathtub, with her only a white robe and a wound on the head towel. Bathrobe slightly opened, playfully revealing the legs of a celebrity.

“It was an unforgettable feeling! I love SPA treatments, this really is the highest level of respect and love for your body”, — shared his impressions Lorak.

Followers of the singer did not remain indifferent and left her a lot of admiring comments, admiring the beauty and graceful forms of Ani.

  • What you nerealnaya. Very beautiful!!
  • If you have the opportunity why not
  • Beauty
  • Lord, what legs
  • Unreal beautiful
  • Queen SPA
  • Wow what a beauty, give me a little smooch
  • You’re just super
  • Wow very beautiful
  • Best legs of Paris!
  • The most beautiful on the planet
  • Goddess

