Ani Lorak was surprised by the sudden change in appearance

The singer surprised fans with a sudden change in appearance. Picture taken in the dressing room before going on stage, the singer posted a microblog in Instagram.

Ани Лорак удивила внезапными переменами во внешности

In this photo of the lorac sits in front of a mirror in a black robe, from beneath which Peeps out sexy knee stars. The stylist already put the singer hair and make bright makeup.

The followers did not recognize Lorak, which previously had a strong personality, and is now trying to be like thousands of similar “instagib” with doll images. Many believe that the artist “lost face”, overdid the photoshop, plastic surgery. It is not excluded that the dramatic changes required of the performer unfortunate makeup.

