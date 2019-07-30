Ani Lorak was suspected of “interesting position”
Actively touring in Russia Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak showed fans in his micro-blog on Instagram a recent photo, based on which fans have decided that the star is in “interesting position”.
In particular, the celebrity boasted an unusual frame in Stories, posing in an unusual manner. It the actress dressed in a black wide shirt, a red narrow pants and chunky athletic shoes, according to the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
However, in the eye catches a completely different — big belly Ani.
Of course, the photo in the profile, the more aroused the attention of followers, as “in the dark clearly see the rounded belly of the actress”.
However, the Network is already long enough walk rumors about the second pregnancy of Carolina, but she does not comment. The singer has made no secret of his relationship with 26-year-old sound-producer Black Star Inc Yegor Gleb, and in the last picture covers the tummy with your hands.