Animal drawing: a tiny lion cub crept up to the mom-lioness and startled her (video)

October 10, 2019

Звериный розыгрыш: крошечный львенок подкрался к маме-львице и напугал ее (видео)

In the Scottish zoo in Edinburgh was filmed a funny video. There are some tiny lion cub (who was not yet two months) quietly sneaks back to his mom-lioness and Roberta suddenly climbs on her. Frightened by the unexpected attack of a lioness jumps up, ready to repel the attack. However, his naughty prank goes “with legs”.

The video became viral. Netizens have speculated that the young four-legged prankster early imbued with the spirit of Halloween.

