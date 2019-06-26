Animal rights groups attacked the Dolce & Gabbana store in Toronto (PHOTO)

The recent protests of animal rights in Toronto at this time did not affect meat stores such as Cumbrae”s, and restaurants like Antler. Now they have taken over the fashion industry.

On Sunday a group of about 20 activists for animal rights entered the store of Dolce and Gabbana on Bloor.

They entered broadcasting via the megaphones thunder sounds, animal cries, chanting slogans such as “Dolce & Gabbana, stop killing rabbits.”

Dolce and Gabbana is one of the few luxury fashion houses that are still selling fur, despite the pressure and outrage from animal rights advocates and consumers.

Prada, Michael Kors, Gucci, Versace, Armani and Burberry are only some of the designer stores that decided to do without fur.

The protest lasted only about five minutes, store employees repeatedly asked the activists to leave.

But representatives of the group said that this is not all.

“Activists in Toronto and new York will continue to attack, to disturb, to bother and berate Dolce & Gabbana, until they stop killing bunnies to make ugly Slippers or shoes with fur,” writes activist and organizer of protest by Len Goldberg.

During the action the activists were holding posters with inscriptions “Only monsters wear fur” and “Animals don’t so we wore them”.

Goldberg said that they are already planning their next protest.

“Next time we will include the cries of animals in Dolce & Gabbana during a one-day protest in Toronto, which this cruel store will remain without buyers, if D&G does not make the decision to remove the clothes from the fur.”