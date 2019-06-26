Animals of the Berlin zoo are rescued from the heat of the shower and freezing herring
PHOTO : MIR / Igor Medvedev
A refreshing shower for the elephants and ice herring for Martens. In the Berlin zoo to save animals from the hellish heat, reports “WORLD 24”.
According to weather forecasts, today the temperature will soar to 40 degrees Celsius. Therefore, many European cities are actively preparing to resist heat. Was no exception, and Berlin zoo. Animals here have prepared a supply of water and often arrange bathing. Also, the zoo workers watched, the animals were not too long in the sun, and in closed cages was not stuffy.
“It’s very hot, and at this temperature we have to give our animals something cold. We also made the beasts of large water supplies in the enclosures where they will be able at any moment to quench their thirst. And to relax from the heat of our animals are in the shade,” – said the employee of the zoo Tobias Parliament.
We add that the cause of the abnormal heat in Europe has become the hot wind from the Sahara.