Animals poisoned in the Park peanut butter (PHOTOS)

Toronto police warn the public that in a small Park in North York on Saturday it was discovered the poisoned peanut butter, because of the consumption which killed wild animals.

Around 2am police received reports about a few corpses of wild animals in a small local Park in the area of the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road.

“As a result, the police believe that an indefinite poison could be in the area of the Park and potentially harm children and small animals,” said police. “The carrier of the poison is likely to have a peanut butter”.

The police asks everyone, including adults, children, or their Pets who were in the Park recently and has unusual symptoms, contact a doctor immediately.

According to police, the poisoned animals were squirrels and raccoons, but not Pets.

Anyone with information on this issue, please contact the police number 416-808-3300.