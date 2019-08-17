ANIP Lorak in a spectacular mini-dress made an intriguing statement
The actress hinted that she’s all fine in your personal life
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak is not very long experienced separation from husband and father of her child Murat Nalchajian — now she is again in relationship. The artist had an affair with producer Egor Gleb, who was formerly married to singer Tayanna. By the way, recently Carolina for the first time commented on the relationship with the new boyfriend. “Now do not stay at a noisy party. Always remember that we must quickly run home, because to see the sunrise have with your loved ones. A beloved man is always with me,” she wrote online.
Now the artist pleased his fans with new bright photo and the composition. So, Ani posed on a pink background in a bold mini dress scattered with glittering Golden sequins. Spicy raisins together and adds a deep neckline, stressing the magnificent bust of the singer. Complete the look of large Hoop earrings and soft makeup. Thus lorac looking not at the camera, and like down.
“In thought, in work, in love,” a provocative commented on a photo of a celebrity, obviously referring to her new lover Yegor.
Many fans immediately rushed to note that the performer in recent times has improved greatly and simply glows with love and happiness. Not without compliments “sparkling” way Carolina.
- In love. Be the most happy and loved! You deserve it! Love
- The important thing is that you are happy. We love you, Carolina
- Immensely glad that you are happy! Your eyes Shine, the soul sings and the smile from the face does not come! You love! Hug
- Most importantly, happy
- Vauuu. Brilliant look
- One word in harmony with each other. Luxury!
- I admire You, just a classy lady
- Girl — fire
- We are incredibly grateful to your man for the fact that after so long, your eyes finally shining with love! Take care of each other and be happy!
- Shine brighter with each passing day