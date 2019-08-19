Anita Lutsenko called the product, which will help to lose weight
Known fitness coach Anita Lutsenko well versed in matters of weight loss, so it tips and life hacks to instantly become mega-popular and, most importantly, are really effective.
Recently, Anita talked about how to quickly and easily lose a few pounds, abandoning just one product, says Cosmo.
“The easiest way to remove a couple extra pounds is to remove from the diet all bread, any color and prices. Only a couple of crackers or yeast-free whole grain, but also not whole, bagels, and crackers too clean. P. S. most bread (instead of cereals), sweet snacks kg of fruit (use the same), liters of yogurt and laesecke. And then surprise??? Why do I have excess on the sides? Everything is logical! It should be with this diet”, — Lutsenko wrote on his page in Facebook.
Your advice Anita Lutsenko personally tested in practice: in confirmation of his words, the trainer showed a photo of the figure after childbirth and shared her story of how she managed to lose weight and to regain good health and confidence.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anita Lutsenko debunked myths about the popular fermented milk product is kefir, which is popular in slimming. Many women and girls use it at night instead of dinner, wanting to lose weight. In fact, yogurt is not so useful, as it refers to food that is rich in high insulin index, after its use dramatically raises the level of insulin, but not glucose. Increase the level of insulin promotes the release of adrenal aldosterone. Aldosterone retains sodium and therefore fluid, that is provided in the morning a small swelling of the tissues.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter