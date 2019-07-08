Anita Lutsenko revealed the secret of how to get rid of belly fat
A well-known fitness coach, author of techniques on weight loss Anita Lutsenko, who was leading the new season of the project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” on STB TV-channel, has shared his tips on how to get rid of belly fat. Very often the wish to lose weight complain that this part of the body “burns” the slowest.
“For starters, I’ll clarify doing crunches, you shake the entire straight muscle of the abdomen (it is solid from the pubis to the sternum, not the top or bottom) and for women a little fat in the lower part is natural,” says Anita.
Also draws attention to the so-called “fat traps”.
“It’s areas of fat, where more dominated by alpha receptors, these places are worse krovosnabjaemah, there is, relatively, slower “metabolism.” It is mainly the lower abdomen, thighs and butt, someone above the knees or calf. They opredeljajut genetically — my mom’s hands are thick, my daughter too, for example. From these places the fat goes into the last moments, they lose weight worst. These places are good to use local improvement of blood circulation — massages, brushes, lymphoblastoma therapy,” says Lutsenko.
She says that exercise is better to do for all muscle groups, especially large ones (legs, back) and not just the problem, that the body spent more calories.
Will help to lose weight well as the condition of “acute stress.” To do this is to actively engage in sport may, interval fasting, to harden.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter