Anna Dobrydneva presents a new single-nostalgia for the beautiful and harsh 90-m
New, traditionally an active autumn season starts for singer, composer, TV presenter and founder of lingerie brand A Fight Anna Dobrydneva new single — original song called “Malad“. Track recorded in the style now fashionable 90 years, can be a real hit of the season.
The special atmosphere of the new hit singer connects with collaboration with Production Studio Foxxstudios. The single “Mold” can be very accurately conveys the nostalgia for the beautiful and harsh 90’s.
Every sound in this song, and every word is my personal trigger. It’s nostalgia for the days when we shook cassettes with pencils, the camera, which had only 36 attempts. The people who remained in that time… This song is about all those who collected the wrappers and played Tetris. And whatever happened to our lives, regardless of their status, their chosen profession or the amount of money in your pocket, we deep down will always be the brash, naive and dreamy kids. Children who are able to enjoy branded jeans and Tamagotchi. I believe the track “Mold” will evoke the warmest feelings in all who remember these times. And the rest, I hope, making a fashionable sound
says Anna Dobrydneva.