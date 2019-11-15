Anna Faris is married to cameraman Michael Barrett
In the life of a 42-year-old Anna Faris big changes are coming. It seems that the actress decided to give family life a third chance. The media found out about the engagement the movie stars cameraman Michael Barrett. The other day the lovers were caught by paparazzi, photographed a diamond ring on the ring finger of Anna.
In response to congratulations on your engagement Faris and Barrett thanked the reporters, that is not denied the speculation. For Anna’s marriage to Michael would be the third. The first husband of actress was Ben Indra (their Union lasted less than four years). In 2007 in the film “Take me home” (Take Me Home Tonight) Faris met with Chris Pratt. In the summer of 2009, the actors were married, and three years later they had a son Jack. In 2017, the couple filed for divorce.
Chris Pratt, by the way, after the divorce, began a serious relationship with a daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger. This summer, Katherine and Chris got married.