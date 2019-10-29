Anna Rizatdinova became ill live
The star of the show “Tanzu s with a stars” gymnast Anna Rizatdinova was bad live. Immediately after the speech, the girl jumped much pressure, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
Gymnast are unable to listen to the views of the members of the jury about her dance, and the broadcast had to be interrupted for advertising.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexey Prokhorov has performed a number of classical ballet with elements of fusion.
Probably cause of poor health was not only fatigue and stress and tragic events in the family. This week grandpa athletes died.