Anna Rizatdinova told about his relationship with businessman Alexander Onishchenko
November 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Rizatdinova called their relationship real and honest, reports “Today”.
“I knew that after the sports career his interest in me lost. But I tried to show that I’m still at the hearing, I flew to Ukraine and gave an interview, went to screenings and events,” she said in an interview with Masha Efrosinina.
Rizatdinova realized that the oligarch prevents it.
“In an instant he realized what bothers me, what problems I have. At some point I began to be seen not as a world champion, but as the wife of an oligarch,” she recalls.
Gymnast calls the act Onishchenko worthy. But it was hard to accept the fact that the person with whom they began to build a family, let her go.
“He said: an’ am I in your way go ahead without me”, — admitted the champion.