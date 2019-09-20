Anna Rizatdinova told about the unusual “mascot” on the Dancing with the stars 2019
Gymnast said that has contributed to higher points in the fourth broadcast
Anna Rizatdinova and her partner on Dancing with the stars 2019, choreographer and dancer Alexander Prokhorov performed in the fourth live hot dance that shook the network. By the way, the theme of the Sunday edition of the show was “the Night of love” dedicated to the wedding of prima ballerina and judge of the project, Kateryna Kuhar and her husband Alexander Stoyanov. Guests of svidetelei celebration live are leading Yuri Gorbunov in Tina Karol, judge chetvertki together with invited jury member Dmitry Monticom, master of ceremonies and part-time leading to the balcony Lesya Nikityuk and all the spectators in the hall and TV screens.
Anna Rizatdinova reported that “wedding” ether became her most successful – she got a perfect score from the judges, but she also brought a personal formula for good luck and said that its mascot was the … Les nikitiuk!
The gymnast showed a selfie with teledelay. Girl smiling at camera on the background of a lively set. Judging from the angle the picture was taken from the balcony on which the Lady Le who took the participants immediately after they heard the verdict of judges on the court.
“Someone has luck in his pocket a rabbit’s foot, and we on the balcony of Les. Myth or reality? But the maximum of 40 points, we still got,” wrote Anna.
Lesya Nikityuk responded to the recognition of gymnasts and left under the post smiles with kisses. Members athletes also bathed her in compliments, and assured that the highest grade is well deserved.
- Well done
- You are the best! Cheer for Your pair!
- You beauty! Anna, I am for you!
- You deserve 40 points, and that’s got. Les and nothing to do with it
- Performance the bomb! Congratulations! Well done!
- Well, very cool
- Beauty!
- Anna, I want to say that your pair of wand wand is You. Very nice dance. I am a fan of your couple