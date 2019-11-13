Anna Rizatdinova touching congratulated son’s birthday
Olympic medalist, a favorite of show “Dances with stars z 2019” Anna Rizatdinova exactly two years ago — November 12 2017 — gave birth to her son Roman from the odious policy of Alexander Onishchenko.
To congratulate the baby with the birthday gymnast decided, published in his Instagram account archived video. The video of Anna doing exercises together with the baby, who even can’t walk. The face of the little of the Novel are seen.
Today the main man in my life turns two years old. My miracle, my champion, my favorite Rommie made me the happiest mom in the world
signed movie Rizatdinova.
Now Anna is raising her son alone, helping her mother and Babysitting. Father and kid talking on Skype.