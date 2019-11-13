Anna Rizatdinova touching congratulated son’s birthday

| November 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Olympic medalist, a favorite of show “Dances with stars z 2019” Anna Rizatdinova exactly two years ago — November 12 2017 — gave birth to her son Roman from the odious policy of Alexander Onishchenko.

Анна Ризатдинова трогательно поздравила сына с днём рождения

To congratulate the baby with the birthday gymnast decided, published in his Instagram account archived video. The video of Anna doing exercises together with the baby, who even can’t walk. The face of the little of the Novel are seen.

Today the main man in my life turns two years old. My miracle, my champion, my favorite Rommie made me the happiest mom in the world

signed movie Rizatdinova.

Now Anna is raising her son alone, helping her mother and Babysitting. Father and kid talking on Skype.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr