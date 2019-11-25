Anna Rizatdinova with a partner on Dancing with the stars appeared on a secular party
Anna Rizatdinova and her partner Alexander Prokhorov rehearsing hard — because the pair came into the final project dancing with the stars 2019, which will take place next Sunday, November 24. Previously, the athlete made a sudden recognition about the show and recalled his long and difficult path in it.
However, Anna and Sasha have found a time and in a secular way — they attended a party in honor of the birthday of the magazine Viva.
Bright images gymnast shared on his page in Instagram. For public appearances Rizatdinova chose a stylish dress with floral print and high boots, and her partner preferred the classic gray suit. Spectacular bow Anna completed collected in tail hair and sudovy makeup.
The participants of the finals of Dancing with the stars happily posed for photographers and radiantly smiled.
“15 years @viva_ukraine_magazine always Want to be first,” commented footage of a gymnast.
Charmed fans left a lot of positive feedback, admiring the beautiful couple and calling them the best.
