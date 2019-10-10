Anna Sedakova has confirmed his affair with the basketball player
That heart Anna Sedokova no longer free, it became known a few months ago. The chosen singer was a basketball player Janis timma, who, as we found out later, left the family for Anna. However, the couple for a long time concealed his affair. And only when loved ones around a scandal erupted over ex-wife Janis, the actress stopped to ignore the rumors.
In his Instagram-stories Anna first showed a picture together with her lover. Despite the fact that the photo depicted a couple from the back, the fans immediately recognize the guy in the photograph Janis.
“Because we are to the end one way…”, — has signed a frame Sedokova.