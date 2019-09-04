Anna Sedokova a scandal due to the fact that her son was rude to the nurse
Anna Sedokova is an avid wearer of social networks. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t indulge followers a new photo. Today, singer and TV presenter was furious. Still — after all we are talking about a child.
3 Sep Anna Sedokova posted on his Instagram video with a young son Hector. But the main thing was not touching the roller on which the boy tries to copy mom, “Thank you, doctor,” a chilling story of the star about going to one of the paid clinic.
When Anna had a rest with children on the French Riviera, her son Hector was bitten by a mosquito. The wound inflamed, and it thrilled the singer. She decided just in case to take the child to the doctor and write it to an experienced specialist.
According to Sedokova, the competence of the doctor she claims has not arisen. The trouble began when I needed to take the blood from the boy. The singer accused the nurse of indifference and ignorance, lamented the fact that her rude tone Hector immediately started to cry. The nurse did not react to the emotional state of the little patient and didn’t even try to distract him or be nice to him.
Anna Sedokova admitted that he could not long watch the suffering of Hector and took him home, after arranging the clinic scene:
Followers of Anna considered the behavior of the nurses is terrible: “what happened between you, I think it is absolutely abnormal (as some write here)”, “you can’t work with children, but tend to work and complain about small salaries, and justifying it under the guise of”, “Just feel sorry for these callous and rude people”.
Add that to Anna Sedokova, she had a son Hector, 8 April 2017 from the businessman Artem Komarov. The celebrity also has two daughters from his first and second marriages — Alina and Monica.