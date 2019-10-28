Anna Sedokova admitted Janis Timm in love
Anna Sedokova, it seems, finally ceased to conceal a love affair with well-known Latvian basketball player. In his account of the social network Instagram of the star, the singer published a photo which poses in an embrace with Janis Timmay, confessing her love for him.
The first publication, the singer responded to himself, Janis timma, who threw his beloved smileys. New pictures of a celebrity captured in an embrace with a well-known sportsman in a bar. For the release of Anna Sedokova chose a colorful blouse with dropped shoulders, cropped jeans and bright red sandals with heels. The choice of the singer posing on picture in a black t-shirt, same color pants and baseball cap. The outfit in dark colors athlete diluted white sneakers. Numerous subscribers instantly responded to the new publication of a celebrity. Fans congratulate the singer with the changes and new page in life and I also wish the pair much happiness and infinite love.
Half an hour from the moment of publication photo Anna Sedokova in the arms of Janis Timmay gathered about 60 000 Likes and a huge number of enthusiastic reviews.