Anna Sedokova admitted that he maintained a good relationship with her ex-husband Maxim Chernyavskiy
Famous singer Anna Sedokova had openly admitted that preserved good relations with her ex-husband Maxim Chernyavskiy. About it the actress said, responding to the criticism of haters under one of the posts in Instagram.
Not so long ago in your profile in social networks Anna Sedokova shared a candid video from Odessa, where she is surrounded by girls. Many followers found the video sexy, but there were those who thought he was overly honest. In the comments one of podeschi said that not in vain ex-husband picked and singer daughter. Before in mass media there was information that Maxim Chernyavsky took in common with the artist heiress Monica to live in the United States, believing that the mother gives the child a bad example.
She Sedokova noted that the ex-lover of her have a great relationship, with regard to and daughters. The author of the review star recommended better to follow your own personal life, rudely hinting that another opinion is not interested in her.