Anna Sedokova admitted that she was scared before the premiere
Famous singer Anna Sedokova frankly admitted that he had faced fear before the premiere debut of the play with her participation. About experiences before the appearance on the stage, the actress said via Instagram.
According to Anna Sedokova, she’d never been involved in anything like this, so the experience will be new for her. The singer believes the profession of an actor is very difficult, because this is important for the ability to combine a variety of skills and absence of complexes. The artist calls himself “a coward”, admitting that sometimes experiencing how may give her life in the worst case.
Anna Sedokova sure that it is possible to write books on psychosomatics. On the basis of stress the star has swollen eyes and she jokingly said that because he is afraid not to fit on the stage of the Taganka. In the comments, the followers wished the idol of good luck, considering that it all turns out well.