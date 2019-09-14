Anna Sedokova complained about “the unexpected guest” in my bed
Famous singer Anna Sedokova complained of “an unexpected guest” which was found in his bed. A relevant post appeared in the “storis” on the page of the artist in Instagram.
In his profile of Anna Sedokova published a photo of the dog, “seized” her bed. The singer admitted that he walked away for a minute, he’s a pet not only managed to take her place, but started to pretend to be asleep. However, to drive an animal out of bed the celebrity did not, she let him sleep beside me until she started watching the series, sharing his impressions of what he saw.
A family pet, reports the edition “Days.ru”, Anna Sedokova took from a shelter. Externally the animal resembles the breed Shiba inu, bred in Japan. Also living in the house of celebrities and other Pets, including a Yorkshire Terrier named bubbles.