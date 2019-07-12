Anna Sedokova dropped his hands

| July 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Famous singer and TV presenter Anna Sedokova complained that she dropped his hands. At some point she felt a strong weakness. About the artist said on his page in the social network Instagtam.

У Анны Седоковой опустились руки

The very same Anna Sedokova calls himself a “genius associations”, which is able to resolve all issues. Once a celebrity has admitted that he could no longer be responsible for everything, in this moment she felt like the weakest woman in the world.

Then the former soloist of group “VIA Gra” have learned that what is an ordinary man, and such a situation can occur. After listening to Ariana Grande she gathered strength and began to go further.

Sedokova asked the subscribers what they have a secret way to get up and go forward. In the comments they supported idol, wished good health and strength.

