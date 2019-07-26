Anna Sedokova excited the Network sverhodarennym photo

The singer shares pictures from holiday in France.

Anna Sedokova now rests in France at the Antibes, which flew along with their three children: daughters Monica and Alina, and son Hector. And although a few days ago, the singer admitted that she doesn’t get to do a sexy photo in a bikini, because all the time she devotes to children, to find a moment for a piquant picture Anna still sometimes fails.

So, in your Instagram Sedokova published a new photograph, which shows off its elegant form while relaxing on the beach.

“Sometimes to build a profitable business Empire is easier than to gather three kids on the market” — a signature accompanied Anne Frank frame.

