Anna Sedokova gave valuable advice to the girls
Anna Sedokova — one of the sexiest singers in show business, about relations with the dream of many men. However, now the heart of a celebrity freely. However, despite this edition Teleprogramma.pro decided to ask Anna her methods of seducing men. So, the singer told how to win the heart of the famous oligarch, Roman Abramovich.
According to Sedokova, mere appearance in order to be next to eligible bachelor, is not enough.
“The way that Roman Abramovich went with his second wife, an extraordinary woman by Daria Zhukova, means a lot to him because he has changed a lot during this time and learned a lot from the woman he loved. This experience will be hard to kill. He will always compare the new chosen one that so many did for him. If you want to capture the heart of the bachelor, it should correspond to the level of this man. First, the time of the Cinderellas are gone. The Prince first saw Cinderella at the ball when she was with a beautiful makeup with the hair. Secondly, you need to work on yourself. I’m not talking about plastic surgery and hair extensions or nails, and the brain,” Anna argues.
“The novel will never be an interesting woman who does not understand the art, doesn’t attend the exhibition — this he would simply be nothing to talk about. If a woman approach the Novel on the opening of the exhibition and talking about a painting, tell the facts that he does not know she will have a chance to get his attention. If someone hopes to interest only due to its stunning looks, it will never happen”, — says the singer.
“It’s not easy to win the heart of a man who can buy everything. Man it must be hard to win a woman, he must overcome obstacles. It can be emotional trauma lady, which he will help to heal, or even her husband, from whom she wants, but can’t leave. Don’t forget an important rule: starting a relationship with eligible bachelors, never once did not say “Yes”. Known bachelors are used to, they all just given — they are tired of this”, — said Sedokova.