Anna Sedokova has released a retro video for the song “red lips”
In the clip, the artist appears in two different images: a sexy and comic.
“Now it’s definitely hit” shout grandmother at the entrances, throwing up seeds and starting to dance, the catchy bits in combination with a guitar from 1990! Gently, a song impossible to get out of my head! And don’t say I didn’t warn you,” he shared with followers Anna Sedokova.
The artist presented the video for “red lips”, which is not like the rest of the works of the artist, writes storinka.com.ua. Anna admitted that she had made a retro-sounding, but in the video appeared in a comic manner.