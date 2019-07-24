Anna Sedokova has revealed the secret of his plump lips
The singer showed how to make lip makeup.
Anna Sedokova has always been the owner of a rather plump lips. Recently, however, many fans began to note that now the lips of the singer began to look even more. Moreover, fans asked Anna to stop and not to increase them. However, according to the most Sedokova, the secret of her puffy lips — the right makeup.
“When 600 times I read about yourself in the comments that I should stop doing it to pump up lips, I knew it was time to open cards and show how I have them pumped up. This technology is a favorite of the Kardashian sisters. You will need two of my love of pencil — mac halfred loop and whirl for Foundation and lipstick isabel marant. Well, get ready for what you will be discussing,” writes Anna.