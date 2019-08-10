Anna Sedokova has revised its views on love
Anna Sedokova, raising three children (daughters Alina and Monica, and son Hector), shared his present, suddenly new to her ideas about what is important in a relationship and what is not. Of course all the secrets of how to please men — Sedokova has long been known. She talked about the need to love myself more and not criticize, do not be sad and not to be a “woman-pechalka”, don’t be afraid to let go of loved ones — if they need to be alone, and most importantly — to get rid of suffering and to meet new people. “Every day is sad looking out the window, you are depriving yourself of thousands of possibilities! Don’t avoid meeting people, get new experience and emotions. And share beautiful photos — maybe your happiness is near!”. However, its current views are quite a few new thoughts about the relationship.
The star is now resting on the Cote d’azur along with his son Hector. Admires them and is surprised: “Like this kid in diapers considers himself the head of the family and clearly makes all the decisions — and I do try to disagree with him! That’s what makes this supermuzhchina? The unconditional love of others or genes? Or condition of education?” But can not think about why “my man” now she can only call her baby…
“What is love for me? It becomes a matter of when, says Sedokova. — Your ego breathes nervously on the sidelines and envious glances at how two healthy people are happy together. I used to dig for every detail, from building a chain of future events. Where is the lead that he opened the door for me in the car. After all, it’s a bad sign? After all, how he will treat our children? But love is when the little things really are little things. Everything takes its real size, and you will not break up because of the doors, not washed dishes or one harsh words in a fight. You must cease to blow on the milk. Just drink it and enjoy lactose. Although I know that it is harmful”.
One would assume that so seriously about love Anna spoke due to the fact that on the horizon still has a new chosen one with whom she can build a relationship on other principles. Besides, the singer recently said that she was tired of being alone.
This time, however, it is likely to have a mind of its upcoming premiere in the theatre on Taganka. Singer and TV presenter will soon become an actress: in August Sedokova debuted in the play “Fake” — false and true love. And in the title role and, by the way, will also sing. It is not surprising that the global relations it is so. Of course, she is worried before the premiere and can’t help thinking about what defines love.
At the beginning of the year, Anna talked about men and cheating. Then she read an article online “the Ideal woman through the eyes of men” and decided to comment on it. “Say: “the Perfect woman does not change that.” I do not agree with this item. Change even perfect. Look around, even in our stars… the Main thing — not appearance, not success, not even nature. And the love match, the ability to maintain interest to each other, to support it. And, of course, what kind of man you chose that it mean honesty and loyalty.”
But today is probably perepechenova on the play in the theater — Anna Sedokova looked at gender relations from a different point of view and decided to ask first of all with yourself.