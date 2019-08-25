Anna Sedokova in colorful bikini boasted splendid forms
The singer charmed new picture.
“Back to reality… Tonight my first performance in the theater @show.falsh unimaginable and I’m scared because it’s brand new and that I never tried. This is the most complicated of the professions and the people that it should have a million skills and an absolute absence of complexes regarding its qualities”, — wrote in his microblog Anna Sedokova. The star admitted that he is not confident and panics.
The post star was accompanied by their pictures in colorful bikini. Mother of many children once again bragged of their forms.