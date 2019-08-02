Anna Sedokova in purple bikini told about the plans for August
Anna Sedokova like to share with the followers the details of his personal life, telling them about their kids and creative achievements and the simple life. The new publication microblogging actress told what to do in the near future.
Photo Sedokova depicted floating in the pool on an inflatable circle in the form of a Flamingo. She’s wearing a bikini in purple color and sunglasses. In the description under the photo, the singer said: “part of this August like ….. The next 10 days I have no concerts( but not exactly) and after an hour the plane will take me to the Cote d’azur, where I plan to do what is pictured. And nowhere to go. Vacation, is that really you? How do you do? Rest already or just planning?”.
In review subscribers, as usual, was divided into two camps. Some began to praise the artist, others left negative comments: “Relax and enjoy life well done)))”, “Rest and grow stronger.”, “Tired or what the poor man”, “naked pictures Again?”, “Look, don’t drown”.