Anna Sedokova in the new album told the story of love
Famous singer Anna Sedokova in his new album told a story. The announcement of the new compositions took place on the page of the singer in Instagram network.
In his profile of Anna Sedokova noted that for pre-order on popular platforms available her new album PROlubov. It will include 11 tracks, through which the artist tells “their stories in music.” The first song was “Sparkling, baby!”, in it, the singer spoke about the crazy love and freedom to make decisions. Sedokova said that every girl is familiar, when she spends time in the company of friends, but gets a message from “him” and understands that no one else is needed.
One of the lines indicates that the main heroine and her track is now a “stupid party”. The actress hinted that her life such entertainment has replaced exercise TV shows and pastime in the company of Janis Timm, with whom she recently hides.