Anna Sedokova meets with Latvian basketball player at 9 years younger than her
In the last months of Anna Sedokova’s always going on about that alone, but at the same time boasts of luxurious bouquets from fans. Recently, reporters learned that the singer still is in a relationship.
For some time now 36-year-old Anna Sedokova is free floating and not Dating anyone. The singer has focused on his career, parenting and active money — this winter she bought a luxury property.
A few days ago, eyewitnesses saw Sedokova in one of the hotels in Turkey in the company of 27-year-old basketball player Janis timma. Then passers-by even managed to photograph a couple walking from behind.
Anna has not commented on the rumors about the relationship with the native of Latvia. Instead, the singer began to put on his page of photos with vague captions.
“The most beautiful sunsets mean nothing when you do not share them with those who forever stole your heart”, “When in conversation, admiring the man that you like, and enjoy his voice” — do you still have questions about the personal life of a star?
It’s unclear when the affair athlete and singer. We only know that this spring Sedokova confessed his love for hockey — as you know, Timm specializiruetsya on a completely different sport.