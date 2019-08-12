Anna Sedokova misses her children on vacation
Ukrainian pop singer, actress and presenter Anna Sedokova told about their holiday without children. In his Instagram microblog star admitted that she misses her heirs.
Anna Sedokova told that don’t stop to think about the children despite the fact that waiting for this holiday. According to the singer, during the first day she could not find a place and wanted to call family to see if you’re okay with the heirs.
On the page in Instagram the star posted a photo in the signature which noted that on the second day, she secretly in the toilet watched the video with my son Hector. It seemed to her that the passing children blame her what she is a terrible mother. About their heirs Sedokova even told people, non-verbal in Russian, which many began to shun her. Today, the singer jokingly asked the doctors feel better if she.