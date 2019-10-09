Anna Sedokova no more hiding lover, who stole from the family (photos)
Popular singer Anna Sedokova, which was involved in love scandal because a married lover, has ceased to hide his chosen one. She showed the first photo with boyfriend, Latvian basketball player Janis Tima, who is younger than her nine years. The frame was made at the airport. On it Anna and Janis are holding hands.
“Because we are to the end one way”, — wrote under a photo Sedokova. The same picture appeared on page Janis.
Recall, rumors about the affair Sedokova with Timmay overreacted with his wife Sana who is raising their son. The woman called Sedokova a gold-digger, cruel home wrecker, and he was accused of leaving her son without means of subsistence.
Sedokova got into a beef with a rival, justified, had a relationship with Janis after he left his wife, and called the accusations groundless Sana’a.
“Janis is the kindest and most decent man I ever met! And just as you say anyone familiar with him even a little. He is the pride of the country, his team and my pride! You still have time all to judge and discuss, as time will put everything in its place. And while prepacyte their stones until the next series. Because it will be unexpected turn, “said 36-year-old Sedokova.
Due to a love scandal Anna developed stress and she was in the hospital with hives.
We will remind, the singer has three children from different men. The eldest daughter Alina, she gave birth to her first husband footballer Valentin Belkevich. From her second husband Maxim Chernyavskiy Anna gave birth to a daughter Monica. For the father of the son of Hector, the Russian millionaire Artem Komarov, Anna married never came out. They split up before the boy’s birth.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter