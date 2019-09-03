Anna Sedokova openly said that hated school
Now Anna Sedokova is a popular singer and repeatedly recognized as one of the most beautiful women in Ukrainian and not only show business. She has successfully combined a career with motherhood, raising three children, releasing new music and delighting stylish images and a gorgeous figure. Recently, the artist began to keep a motivational blog, which shares with the girls beauty secrets and useful tips. More surprising was her story about how she spent her high school years.
In honor of the beginning of the new academic year Anna remembered the school and shared it on his page in Instagram archive photo from his youth. They Sedokova sealed quite a teenager and a little older. The singer was struck by the recognition that at school she was an outcast without friends and with a mass of complexes.
“At school I was ugly. An outcast and a popular girl. One of those who cries in the toilet when disco all dancing in pairs. If you don’t believe me , then scroll to the next photo in the carousel ) Now look at the photo and realize that there is nothing wrong not, sweet girl, but probably affected the poverty in which we lived, the lack of clothes , a music school and the folk music ensemble in addition, well, Mother, teacher where do I feel a traitor if I go home and tell your Mother everything. Because of this, I never what Mama never told you. About anything. School friends I have. Somehow it did not happen. I never took in any of the company, did not take to party. I didn’t smoke, didn’t drink, did not swear obscenities and kept bringing stray dogs into the classes. When I graduated from high school in her prom dress that she had moved out of my mother’s old, I said I was never coming back. So, forgive me. I hated school and School hated me,” openly shared the actress.
His story she wants to support those who have problems at school or with self-esteem.
“Nice post on 1 September. But I always did not know how to lie and to adapt and now it’s too late to start ) it would not be difficult now to go to a new school or just in her back just remember ! You have one friend who of the ugly duckling after school turned into a girl, who every day talking on the streets that I love ! And not only in the streets )) Do they still show! I believe in you”, — said Sedokova.
After reading the reviews touched the singer thanked fans for the kind words.
“Thank You for your words! I’m looking at this photo and realize that absolutely everything was maybe not a bad thing. But these crazy complexes and public opinion made me crushed into a corner animal. Now, if I had expensive tights I thought, as the girl from Parallels. But for now, you and I, we understand that dreams do not matter!! So why, then, I felt like the worst person on earth ???” — writes the celebrity.
Netizens admire her strength of spirit and thank you for your candor and say that it is the most beautiful.
- You are always beautiful! It is a pity that in childhood we are all exposed to the complexes and the opinions of others.(
- Now your classmates definitely wish I was friends with you. And all have been grown up the boys at your feet
- Here is the Story, Anya, you are so good! Calm down!
- You’re a big and bright soul!
- Anya! You were a beauty, is and will be
- Yeah, it sure is !
- Very beautiful Mona and your copy
- Pochemou, on the contrary what a beautiful girl I thought until I saw your nick, very beautiful
- Imagine they now regret.
- Unexpectedly. Well, you’re done! Coped with all their complexes and fears. The more You come to Admire