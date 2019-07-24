Anna Sedokova revealed the secret of how to augment the lips for three mins without operations (video)
Popular singer Anna Sedokova surprised recently, new candid photos, responded to the accusations that are constantly “pumps up” the lips. The star says that makes them plump and sexy with makeup and creative makeup. She revealed his secret in just three minutes to increase the lips without surgery.
“When the 600th time I read about yourself in the comments, I have to stop to pump up lips, I knew it was time to open cards and show how I have them “pumped”. This is, incidentally, a favorite technology of the Kardashian sisters” — said Anna.
In the video she showed what her lips now, and what they become after makeup. For the wonderful transformation Sedokova used pencils for the outline and framework as well as scarlet lipstick. She steps on himself showed how this technology works.
She showed a little to get a pencil for the contour of the lips, and then carefully to paint a new form, lips really become more visually rounder. By the way, Anne said that through its many touring artists don’t dare to do it — i.e. not go beyond the lip print. And only she herself draws the shape and volume that she needs for a stunt.
Tips Sedokova really liked her subscribers, they already ask for ideas on how to style your hair, make up eyebrows and eyelashes.
