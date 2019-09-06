Anna Sedokova shared the secrets of combat fatigue
Anna Sedokova has frankly told about how to cope with fatigue. The singer admitted that every day you have to solve many problems, but she is your approach.
In his Instagram Sedokova admitted that there are days when it seems that no power. At such moments, she has to negotiate with them, get up and do something. Usually save a celebrity ice-cold shower, a delicious Breakfast, including sandwich doctoral sausage, and attention from the children. In addition, the artist has used to plan everything in advance, recording the actions for the next day in a special notebook, because then it is easier to implement.
Anna Sedokova like zeroing Affairs done, though the last, it sorts by level of difficulty. The singer admitted that he used to fight with their fears, and the comments many followers said they consider planning using Notepad is a good idea.