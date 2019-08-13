Anna Sedokova shocked unnaturally big lips
New photo in the microblog Anna Sedokova provoked a storm of criticism among her fans. In the comments many of them pointed out that the singer went too far with treatments at the beauticians.
The new post Sedokova posted a selfie, which shows that the lips of the girl suffered a visible change. Not all the subscribers liking such a transformation in the appearance of a star. In the review they wrote: “Anna, why are you messed up! The lips are just awful(((“, “I agree! Anna, lips like Olesya Malibu, though she now realized that was overkill. You are beautiful! And even more beautiful You with smaller lips”, “Since you appeared on the screen, I thought you were the greatest. But how do you change yourself for the worse. It is terrible to watch. Enough. You were so beautiful. And the key word was.”, “The game has, how many it is possible to stick the lips and reshape the nose, is the last century”.
The Anna has not commented on the changes in their appearance. Instead, under the photo she wrote how her vacation alone. The girl confessed that the first day I wanted all the time to make a call and ask if everything was okay, on the second day she was watching it with my son and everyone around were talking about their children. The third day, according to her, prepared for her new trial, which Sedokova is not yet told.