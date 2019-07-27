Anna Sedokova showed an amusing photo of his son

| July 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Hector has grown significantly.

Anna Sedokova published in his microblog new photos of his son. In the picture Hector sits on a lawn surrounded by toys. The naked body of the boy covered with bright drawings, writes storinka.com.ua. No, it’s not a tattoo. As it turned out, the boy’s body was painted with his sister Alina and Monica.

“When your family really scares you …”, — signed photo Sedokova.

