Anna Sedokova showed an amusing photo of his son
July 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Hector has grown significantly.
Anna Sedokova published in his microblog new photos of his son. In the picture Hector sits on a lawn surrounded by toys. The naked body of the boy covered with bright drawings, writes storinka.com.ua. No, it’s not a tattoo. As it turned out, the boy’s body was painted with his sister Alina and Monica.
“When your family really scares you …”, — signed photo Sedokova.
