Anna Sedokova showed fair photo rash all over face and body
Anna Sedokova used to seduce the male part of followers candid photos, which shows his perfect skin. However, recently the actress admitted that suffered the disease, because of which almost all was covered with a rash.
Anna Sedokova is one of the most seductive women of domestic show-business. Instagram of the singer many photos in a bikini, depriving speechless.
However, recently the celebrity confessed that the last time she had to hide and put on caps. And all because Anna got sick with hives. A skin disease would not let the performer rest for three weeks. During this time the body Sedokova was covered with a rash and puffy. “Every morning I awoke to terrible itching. I opened my eyes and felt a new swelling on the face. Spots that appeared in different places, then suddenly disappeared”, — said Anna with followers.
Sedokova admitted that it all started when she was preparing to debut in theater, then she was very worried, and that stress was the cause of the hives. However, now the actress became easier, and she shared their experiences with followers to help those who suffer from this disease.
Anna talked about her treatments and thanked the friends for their help and support.