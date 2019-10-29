Anna Sedokova showed married boyfriend
Popular singer Anna Sedokova no more hiding a relationship with a younger lover — 27-year-old basketball player Janis Timmay, who left behind a wife and young son. If Anna only previously hinted at relationship with a handsome athlete, now for the first time she has published a romantic photo of him and publicly confessed Janis in love.
“Love”, — wrote under Sedokova photo, which embraces a loved one.
He answered her in the comments hearts.
Recall Sedokova Timm and concealed his affair. The wife of basketball player Sana says she learned about her husband’s infidelity and divorce from the media and social networks. The scandal, with mutual accusations and claims. Sedokova called a home wrecker and gold-digger. The singer even came down to rehab with the nervous stress and urticaria.
Later Anna promised that soon everything will fall into place. Personal experiences she revealed the new song “red lips”.
