Anna Sedokova showed the grown children
Celebrity has published a new picture in a social network.
Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova, who lives and works in Russia, showed the fans their grown up children and even told that soon we will be seeing Monica and will bring together relatives, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Znaiu.
“My treasure! The most important thing in the world! Another Princess, but after a little we’ll be together again . Hector, however, asked to unseat sister from the motorcycle. Refused to take her. So I don’t know how it works out in perfect families, and I have, therefore, as in the tale of the turnip. Alina runs away from Monica, Mona runs away from Hector, dogs run away from him, the parrot flies away from dogs, and I catch them all together. To put them all together in one plane is simply unrealistic. Okay. Hopefully in 10 years they are the best bro and sister, and yet, I run. Do you like to do? Brothers and sisters?”, – wrote Anna.
Also the actress announced in a candid promotional video of their new video for the song “Azamat”.