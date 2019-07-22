Anna Sedokova surprised by the new haircut

Anna Sedokova is not afraid to experiment with her style and she again decided to change in the exterior, repainted in a different color. For a long time the singer chose a warmer color and was brown. But in a new photo of the actress posing with strawberry blond curls.

Анна Седокова удивила новой прической

Fans immediately began to comment on the changes in appearance of celebrities, and most said that it is better.

“A couple of seconds before going on stage, dozens of aircraft, thousands of kilometers in order to be happy and to give some happiness to you. I would really like to see at my concerts all forgot about their problems and concerns. Just dance. Just sang. Just lived there,” commented Anna new photos.

