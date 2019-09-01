Anna Sedokova told how to develop self-confidence
Anna Sedokova decided to develop a new direction – she has become a motivational blogger and is now willing to share tips and secrets for the self-development. For example, recently the singer gave recommendations on how to look expensive and stylish at a reasonable price. Now she wanted to teach subscribers how to develop self-confidence. How to do the star said on the page in Instagram.
The actress shared the simple and effective way to feel happier. To do this, she offered to… take a special position – the “position of strength”.
Will be clearer if to clarify that this is the posture of the starfish. Studies have shown that it increases the chances of success. Experiments were carried out, of course. Subjects were asked to take either the “position of power” or “weak position” (to sgorbissa or cross my arms). Passing a saliva sample, the participants of the experiment remained for two minutes in the room, not changing his position. The analysis showed that “postures of power” increased levels of testosterone (associated with confidence) by 20% and cortisol levels (the stress hormone) decreased by 25%. And in the “position of weakness” testosterone was reduced by 10% and cortisol increased by 15%.
So. An example of such pose — somknite hands behind your head and put your feet up on the Desk, as if you have a big head, or stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands on your hips. The second option is also called a pose of wonder woman. Or you can make up your own pose, most importantly, you need to take as much space a feeling of power.
An important point, and in either case, you need an inspiring, motivating thoughts, think about what you are cool, the whole world lies at your feet, you are beautiful and capable of anything, you are the Superman and superwoman.
What will we do? In addition to the strength? Increase self-esteem — times; improving the perception of other people — two; good mood — three.