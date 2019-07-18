Anna Sedokova told that forced her to abandon candid photos
Popular singer said that now she had neither the time nor the desire for candid shots.
Anna Sedokova is one of the most popular stars of Instagram, thanks to the revealing photos that appear regularly on the page. Pictures in a bikini by the pool in sexy underwear in bed, daring and causing footage clips Anna publishes in personal microblogging almost every day. That’s because subscribers were excited at the absence of any photos during the holidays Anna, but soon the singer explained to fans why it happened.
“I don’t know how to find time for a beautiful photo and I know I need photos in a swimsuit where I am all the beautiful côte d’azur nearby, but the most important thing for me is they. My little miracles. I’m a mom and this is the most important and everything else can wait. Walk the streets, catch him on the scooter, to watch her favorite movies and realize that your life is filled with the brightest colors”,
— said Sedokova.