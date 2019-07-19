Anna Sedokova tried on translucent linen
Ex-“VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova tried translucent bra and at the same time told the followers what it means to be free. Fans of the singer praised her figure, but not a strange statement…
36-year-old Anna Sedokova is one of the most uninhibited stars of the Russian stage. The ex-soloist of “VIA gra” does not hesitate to make erotic photo sessions and post candid shots on Instagram. The other day Anna once again pleased followers in such a frame in translucent linen. But at the same time was thinking about how great to be free.
“We ourselves concluded forever in the cells. I can’t — what will he say? I will not go there, I can’t go there. What photos? That will tell public opinion?” — told the star on Instagram. For Anna, according to her, the greatest happiness is the ability to buy a ticket business class to either side of the planet, to remove the best hotel and relax with your loved ones. “A car without a roof and post any photos, knowing that you do not owe anything to anybody. Because you’re free” — summed up Sedokova. And she can afford it!
Followers Sedokova the concept of freedom is not appreciated. They hinted to Anna that true freedom is still more than just an opportunity to spend money on business class. “Not all people, expensive hotels, and business classes! Someone in the family, some in work, others in ministering to the sick and needy. It might be worth something in life to rethink?”, “You write about the strong binding material, on which depends the happiness, and it is a priori not freedom!”, “That is, happiness is just to have the loot?” — outraged followers of the singer. Sedokova these comments are left unattended.