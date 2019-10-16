Anna Sedokova was struck by a big bust in swimsuit
36-year-old Anna Sedokova with her younger 8-year-old daughter Monica went on a trip to the Bahamas.
Former soloist of “via gra” showed fans a video of a vacation in the Islands. The singer wore a separate nodoby swimsuit with thin straps. Complements the image of Anna practical straw hat in tone to the outfit.
Sedokova dismissed his long wet after bathing hair and went without makeup. “20 hours flight, but it was worth it,” assured the star.