Anna’s husband was annoying. Hated that as much breath from irritation intercepted.
Anna’s husband was annoying. A weakling. Mumbler. Klutz… the whole Affectionate, Lisp forever, and the voice is so nasal is from that tenderness. Hated that as much breath from irritation intercepted. I wanted a plate on the wall… And then another day my friends. Couple. The husband, an imposing brunette with a low baritone, handsome, look at you.
And the wife in the couple Sinichkini not inferior. But otherwise, if her husband loves the coat, the ring, the beauty will pay?.. All feast Anne gloomily silent, through the power of smiling. Irritation accumulated. And jokes-the husband of the birthday girl funny, and toast florid what said…
“Mine would say? Would vaguely muttered and smiled sheepishly, like a child helpless people,” seethed mentally Anna. Though divorce.
Dark. Sinichkini decided to overstayers guests, at the same time and walk. In the light of the lanterns shoot wet from the rain asphalt. The cold spring air was pleasantly refreshing after a couple of glasses of wine. Was not far to go, twenty minutes. Anna did not notice as the path to them was blocked by three.
“You got a smoke?” — cheeky and asked the most powerful of the Trinity. “Watch, money, gold? Cell phones. All over here now!” In the hand vaguely flashed a blade.
Was frantically breathed and began to unbutton his watch. Anna froze in horror.
“Get out of here” — suddenly calmly and clearly said the husband of Anna, turning to the master of Trinity.
The guys were taken aback. Anna went cold inside.
“Check it out, mutilate” — just casually said her husband. Sinichkina slowly moved behind Anna’s husband, there stepped the street.
The trio froze. Then the chief, apparently, making any conclusions, strained laugh.
“Yes we were joking, man, smoke was looking for. Well, no, it is not necessary. Come on, guys”.
Their feet froze in the night air, when Anna returned ability to breathe. She was shaking trembling.
“Well what, little, scared?” — already a familiar, slightly nasal voice murmured softly husband and hugged over the shaking shoulders.
…early in the morning, Anna was busy in the kitchen. Baking pancakes, set the table, brewed strong coffee, so loved her husband. “And he’s not a klutz”, she thought with love. The time was seven in the morning.