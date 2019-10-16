Anne Hathaway celebrated baby shower in the company of Jessica Chastain and other friends
36-year-old Anne Hathaway, who is preparing for the birth of the second child, at the weekend staged a traditional party baby shower, which invited their girlfriends.
Among them was and the famous Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain, who herself first became a mother a year ago (the daughter of the actress and her husband Gian Luca Passi di Proposal gave birth to a surrogate mother). It is known that the party was in the house Anne and her husband Adam Shulman in new York.
The actress, by the way, the other day for the first time in a long time came to light — she attended the presentation of the new series “Modern love” (Modern Love) in the episode which starred.
As recognized by Ann, the sex of their second child she and her husband know, but to reveal it to the public not in a hurry. About the pregnancy of the actress, we will remind, it became known in July — Ann herself told this in Instagram. According to Hathaway, to get pregnant the second time she found it difficult — as she said she had to go through infertility and “hell of conception”.
The second pregnancy is what I wanted for a very long time. And it happened— shared Hathaway.
The couple is also raising a three year old son Jonathan.